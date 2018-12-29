Samsung is reportedly making a budget Bixby-powered smart speaker

Samsung promised a Bixby-powered Galaxy Home smart speaker back in August, a premium device that could potentially compete against Apple’s HomePod and the Amazon Echo Plus. While that speaker still isn’t available and doesn’t have a set release date, the company is reportedly also planning a second Bixby speaker that comes in black and according to SamMobile, citing an anonymous source, may be a more affordable option that can compete with the likes of cheaper smart speakers.

The second Bixby speaker reportedly has the model number SM-V310, while the Galaxy Home is model number SM-V510, suggesting that there could always be more Bixby smart speakers down the line. There aren’t any known specs for the lower-end speaker yet, but it’s presumed to have fewer of the features Samsung announced for the main Galaxy Home, such as six built-in speakers, a subwoofer, and eight microphones.

Being a budget option could also help set apart a Bixby smart speaker in an already crowded market where more established companies like Google and Amazon offer devices powered by smart assistants that people already know to be reliable.

Samsung has said very little since August about the Galaxy Home and hasn’t confirmed its rumored counterpart, but with CES 2019 just around the corner, where Samsung is sure to have a presence, it could be possible that more information will be released shortly.