Panasonic made a rugged point-and-shoot with an electronic viewfinder

Panasonic has announced the Lumix TS7, a new sub-$500 point-and-shoot camera, which also doubles as a rugged camera for the most adverse conditions. The TS7’s core attributes include waterproofing to 102 feet, MIL-STD 810F certification (surviving drops at 6.6 feet), is dustproof, shockproof, and freezeproof down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

I haven’t had any hands-on time with the TS7, but specs-wise it seems to show promise. A 20.4 megapixel sensor shoots up to 10fps, or 4K video at 30 / 24fps. A three-inch rear LCD monitor is the key visual on the TS7, with a 1,040K-dot resolution screen. However, if you swear by shooting through the viewfinder, there’s a 0.2-inch, 1,170K-dot equivalent live viewfinder available. This isn’t the norm with most rugged cameras; it’s a welcome addition for more serious action photographers.

Rugged gadget users can’t be too picky about appearances and the TS7 is no different: ruggedized grips, flashy colors (for easy identification), and a large, rubber shutter button are all staples of tough cameras.

For its lens, the TS7 uses a folded optics solution, resulting in 4.6x optical zoom (35mm equivalent: 28-128mm) so it should be versatile for most shooting conditions. Like any modern standalone camera, there’s integrated Wi-Fi for transfers and a companion app, SDXC-UHS card support and support for USB transfers.

Panasonic’s new rugged shooter will be available early Summer 2018 in blue, orange, and black with a suggested retail price of $449.99.