Apple cuts USB-C to Lightning cable price to $19

Apple has dropped the price of its USB-C to Lightning cable by $6 to $19; it previously sold for $25. The price cut comes amid rumors that this year’s iPhones could include a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box and finally move on from the old USB-A cable. Currently, the USB-A to Lightning cable also costs $19. There’s also a rumor that Apple could introduce a new 18W USB-C Power Adapter that could fit into smaller areas compared to the current 29W adapter, as 9to5Mac reports.

Apple previously dropped the price of its USB-C to Lightning cable and other USB-C dongles in response to negative feedback about the MacBook’s move to USB-C ports. If the company’s best laptops are exclusively using USB-C, it makes sense for the iPhone to follow that trend — on one side of the cable, at least. USB-C cables are required for customers who want to use the iPhone’s fast charge capability.