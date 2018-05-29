Apple’s HomePod speaker launches in Canada, France, and Germany on June 18th

Apple’s HomePod gained multi-room audio and stereo pairing with the release of iOS 11.4 and AirPlay 2 today, and soon the smart speaker will be available in more countries. Apple announced that HomePod will launch in Canada, France, and Germany on June 18th. In preparation for that, today’s update for the device enables language support for Canadian English, French, and German. They can be enabled right now once your HomePod has been updated.

Canadian French will be added in a software update later this year. Users in the three new HomePod countries will also need to wait a bit longer for calendar support, which was another new feature added as part of today’s update. That, too, is coming sometime “later this year” according to Apple.