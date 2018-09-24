Belkin’s Boostup wireless dock can charge three Apple devices at once

It’s not quite AirPower, but Belkin’s latest charging dock gives you a convenient way of charging up to three Apple devices simultaneously. The Boostup Wireless Charging Dock has a pair of elevated wireless charging pads to power your iPhone and Apple Watch, and a USB Type-A port for charging a third device, like an AirPods case.

The charger offers 7.5W of Qi power for all iPhone models capable of wireless charging, including the bigger XS Max. Otherwise it delivers 5W/1A to both the Apple Watch and via the USB port. The dock as a whole is powered by an included 45W AC adapter.

The announcement comes after Apple’s first-party AirPower charging pad failed to launch amid reports that the device continues to be plagued by issues such as overheating, despite being namechecked in the iPhone XS manual. Belkin’s dock doesn’t offer the same level of convenience as Apple’s mat, but it should cut down on your bedside cable clutter if you’re charging two or three devices every night.

Belkin also has an updated version of its PowerHouse charge dock with a more traditional Lightning jack. This model might be preferable if the thought of resting your new iPhone upright against a charging pad without having anything to secure it in place isn’t to your liking.

The Wireless Charging Dock will be available from December for $159.99, while the PowerHouse model will set you back $99.99 when it launches in November.