The Samsung Galaxy S10 is coming on February 20th

Samsung has announced the date of its next Unpacked event, at which it’s widely expected to announce the latest Galaxy S flagship phones. The event is happening on Wednesday February 20th at 11AM PT at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Samsung notes that 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy series, and the invitation prominently features the number 10.

According to a report today in The Wall Street Journal, Samsung will show off a “fully functional” version of its long-in-development foldable phone, as well as the rumored three variants of the Galaxy S10. A higher-end fourth model with 5G connectivity is set to be launched later in the spring.

Unusually, Samsung is holding its Unpacked event the week before Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the massive trade show at which it tends to announce its flagship Galaxy S phones. MWC 2019 is likely to be a huge showcase for 5G technology, however, so it’s possible that Samsung will save some details of its 5G Galaxy S10 for the summit in Spain.

2019 will be an important year for Samsung’s mobile business, as 2018 was one to forget. The Galaxy S9 failed to meet sales expectations, and this week the company issued a surprisingly low fourth-quarter earnings forecast warning of lower smartphone profits amid strong competition. But while the S9 and Note 9 were very iterative upgrades, new form factors and network technologies might just give Samsung the opportunity to make the case for itself as an innovator once again.