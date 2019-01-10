Sonos wants to know if you’d pay $700 for wireless Atmos speakers

Sonos is interested in adding a pair of $700 Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers to its lineup, a customer survey posted on Reddit has suggested (via ZatzNotFunny). The survey details a number of potential future Sonos products, including what appears to be a cheaper subwoofer model called the Sonos Core Sub along with the surround sound speakers, and appeared to be gauging potential user interest in both models.

Dolby Atmos would be a big addition to the Sonos lineup if these speakers are actually made and released. Although you can already combine two speakers with one of the company’s TV-connected models, you’re currently limited to five channel surround sound, with no option to add the extra height channels needed for Dolby Atmos or DTS:X.

The Sonos Core Sub could cost $399

However, it’s not clear exactly what form Sonos’ Dolby Atmos support would take. The survey suggests that a pair of rear surround speakers would be used to add support, but this would be almost impossible without a front speaker that also supports the format. A pair of Sonos Ones are used to illustrate the theoretical speakers, but Atmos speakers usually need an upward-firing driver to bounce sound off the ceiling, which the Sonos One currently lacks.

The purported survey shows the new Atmos speakers priced at $699, but another user reported that their version of the survey had them priced at $399. Sonos appeared to be using the surveys to present potential customers with a range of prices to see how much they’d be willing to pay.

The Sonos Core Sub raises far fewer questions. Although a picture of the current Sonos Sub is used to illustrate the entry, the most interesting element was the price. At $399, the Core Sub would be much more affordable than the company’s existing subwoofer, which retails for $699. That price is especially high considering the Sub is meant as an add-on to an existing (and costly) Sonos setup.

The surveys come in the light of a recent FCC filing which suggested that Sonos is preparing to release an updated version of the Sonos One speaker equipped with Bluetooth (like the Beam soundbar) that can be used as a satellite in a surround sound setup. The filing showed a speaker with controls similar to a Sonos One, with Bluetooth added — potentially to aid the setup process.