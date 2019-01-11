Oppo will start selling phones in the UK this month

Chinese giant Oppo, one of the largest phone vendors in the world, is expanding to the United Kingdom. The company has confirmed to The Verge that it will hold a UK launch event for its RX17 phone on January 29th.

2018 was Oppo’s biggest year yet in terms of international attention, with various eye-catching phone designs. The flagship Find X was one of the most outlandishly advanced phones of the year with its sliding cameras and almost completely bezel-free design, while other Oppo phones saw unusual notch shapes and ultra-fast charging technology.

Oppo is also known for its connection to OnePlus, with which it shares ownership and licenses its supply chain out to. As with the OnePlus 6 before it, the new OnePlus 6T features a similar design to various Oppo phones recently released in other regions like the F9, R17, and RX17 Pro. It’s unclear what precise combination of specs and features will be served up for the UK RX17 variant, however, so stay tuned for more coverage later in the month.