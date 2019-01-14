The Galaxy M is Samsung’s answer to losing India’s top spot to Xiaomi

Samsung’s new mid-range Galaxy M series will be launching in India on January 28th, the company has announced on Amazon India, via India Today. The lineup is expected to consist of three phones in total (the M10, M20, and M30), all of them featuring Samsung’s new “Infinity-V” teardrop display.

The announcement of the new India-focused phones comes as Samsung is under intense pressure from Chinese rivals in the country. According to data from Counterpoint, Xiaomi overtook Samsung’s Indian market share in Q4 2017, and held as much as a five point lead as of Q3 2018.

While the exact specs of the phone are still under wraps, the Amazon listing shows that they will have dual rear cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB-C, and a headphone jack. In an interview with Reuters, Samsung India’s Senior Vice President Asim Warsi, said that the phones would cost between 10,000 and 20,000 rupees ($140 to $280), and will have large batteries and quick charging.

Last year, Samsung announced that it would attempt to fight back against its increasingly-competitive Chinese rivals by using its mid-range phones to debut new features before they come to its flagships. The Galaxy A9 was its first handset to feature four rear cameras, while the Galaxy A8s was the first to feature its hole punch “Infinity-O” display. Now, the Galaxy M will be the first of the company’s phones to feature its new teardrop display.