Apple’s new battery cases have much smaller batteries

Apple launched battery cases for the latest iPhones yesterday, and they have lower battery capacities than previous generations. As spotted by Wirecutter’s Nick Guy, Apple’s Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XS and XS Max only have a 1,369mAh internal battery, which is the smallest in any of Apple’s battery cases to date.

The iPhone 7 battery case housed a 2,365mAh battery, while the iPhone 6 case contained a 1,877mAh battery. We still don’t know the battery capacity of the iPhone XR case, but it’s likely to be the same 1,369mAh.

As for the phones, the iPhone XS Max has a 3,174mAh battery, so the case is around 43 percent of that. The standard XS is 2,658mAh, so the battery case adds a little over 50 percent. And the iPhone XR has a battery capacity of 2,942mAh, so the case’s capacity is roughly 46 percent of that.

Despite the diminished capacities, Apple is claiming up to 75 percent extra usage time for these new battery cases, although we have yet to test those claims. At the same time, these new battery cases feature physically bigger humps than the previous ones, perhaps due to the extra room needed for wireless charging.

All three cases cost $129 and come in black or white.