Ring security lights all but confirmed by FCC filing

A trio of outdoor security lights from Ring have leaked via a series of FCC filings. The documents, which were first spotted by Dave Zatz, indicate that Ring is preparing to launch at least three new outdoor lights — its first that won’t also include a security camera. One model, the Ring Beams Spotlight, is battery-powered and has a single LED light. A second, the Ring Beams Wired Floodlight, is a bigger, wired device that’s equipped with two lights. There’s also the Ring Beams Pathlight, a much taller light that looks like it’s designed to illuminate a garden walkway.

The leaks come less than a week before CES 2019 is due to start, where Ring is likely to announce new products. It’s been almost a year since the Amazon-owned Ring acquired Mr Beams, a company that already produces some very similar-looking security lights. Ring has previously built lights into its security cameras, but this would be the first time that it’s produced standalone lighting.

There’s no mention in the filings of the release date or price of the new lights, and we also don’t know to what extent they’ll integrate with the rest of Ring’s lineup. The manual for the Ring Beams Wired Floodlight mentions that its built-in motion sensor can be swapped out for a wired Spotlight Cam, but there’s no mention of integration with the doorbell that originally gave the company its name. However, CES is kicking off on Sunday, so we probably won’t have long to wait to find out.