August’s leaked smart doorbell actually looks like a doorbell this time

August appears to be close to launching a redesigned doorbell camera as its first new hardware since being acquired by the giant lock conglomerate Assa Abloy in 2017. Dave Zatz uncovered images of the new doorbell, which looks like a big improvement from the company’s original model that didn’t look much like a doorbell at all.

The doorbell could be launched alongside a chime, according to Zatz. The chime accessory doesn’t appear to have a name yet, but it would be a smart addition for August since competitors like Arlo and Ring already offer similar options.

There’s no word yet on a release date or pricing — August hasn’t even announced the devices yet — but with CES 2019 around the corner, we might not have to wait too long before we learn more.

It’s been more than a year since August introduced new hardware, but the company hasn’t been entirely quiet: it launched new software features and integrations including an in-home delivery service and further Google Assistant support. Now that it’s part of Assa Abloy, August has been bringing its smart tech to the company’s other locks.