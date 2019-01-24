Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10+ leaked yet again in new pictures

There’s less than a month to go before Samsung unveils its next flagship smartphones in San Francisco, but the devices have already been roundly leaked. The latest images come from German tech site AllAboutSamsung, and show what looked to be the Galaxy S10 and S10+ from the front, back and sides.

Not much new information is revealed in these photos, but they do offer a clearer view of the dual-lens, hole-punch camera on the S10+ (seen earlier in these photos) and what seems to be a refreshed UI. Other than that we can also see the new “Infinity-O” display, with its thin bezels and slight chin at the bottom of the device, and a familiar-looking bottom edge, complete with SIM card slot, USB-C port, and headphone jack (phew).

From previous reports, we’re expecting Samsung to be announcing at least three new Galaxy S10 devices at its Unpacked event on February 20th, ranging in size from 5.8-inches to 6.4 inches. Some rumors have even suggested there will be a fourth Galaxy phone: a 6.7-inch, six-camera 5G “anniversary” device that will supposedly rounding out the line-up.

More excitingly, Samsung should also be giving us a look at a “fully functional” version of its foldable phone. The company gave us a brief glimpse of this device last November, but since then we’ve seen teases of more operational foldable phones from rivals like Xiaomi. We’re certainly ready to see more, and will have all the news for you come February 20th.