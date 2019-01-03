LuMee’s new phone case lights up to club beats

LuMee is bringing a new phone case, called Duo Vibes, to Las Vegas next week for CES, and this newest iteration lights up to beats in the club. Yes, really. As usual with LuMee, the phone case has lights on the front and back for taking pictures in dark places, like clubs. This case, like the others in the Duo line, has two light strips on the back. Unlike any prior release, the case also syncs to a song’s beat tone and flashes to it. LuMee put a video up so you can see it in action.

To create the case, LuMee says it added an extra microcontroller along with other components so the case can listen to and measure degrees of loudness and rhythm. That beat is then translated into flashing lights by an algorithm that’s stored on the microcontroller. Users don’t need an app or any software on their phone to make it work.

The case only appears to flash with white light. It fits the iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR, 8, and 8 Plus, and it will cost $79.95 when it goes on sale later this month.