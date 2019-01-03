Bang & Olufsen updates its Beoplay E8 with a wirelessly charging case

Bang & Olufsen is updating its Beoplay E8 truly wireless headphones with a lightly updated model that’s fittingly called the Beoplay E8 2.0, which mostly offers a new and improved charging case with wireless charging and USB-C.

Along with the new charging methods, Bang & Olufsen is adding extra battery life to the case, which can now charge the headphones fully up to three times for 16 total hours of battery life (up from 12 hours on the old model). There are also new LEDs that display the remaining charge.

As for the headphones, it’s not entirely clear what (if anything) Bang & Olufsen has done to change them, but the new charging methods are good to have. USB-C, y’all! That must be worth the upgrade right there!

To go with the new wireless charging case, Bang & Olufsen is also announcing a new wireless charging pad that’s designed in the company’s usual premium style from brushed aluminum and cowhide leather with support for up to 10W wireless fast charging.

Sadly, those updates come at a price: the Beoplay E8 2.0 headphones are also getting a price increase from the already pricey $299 that the original model sold for up to a whopping $350. The E8 2.0 headphones will be available starting on February 14th at Bang & Olufsen’s site and the usual retailers.

Additionally, Bang & Olufsen will also sell the wireless charging case separately for $200, so owners of the existing E8s will be able to upgrade if they’d like. There’s no price announced yet for the charging pad, but given Bang & Olufsen’s usual pricing, it likely won’t be cheap. The separate accessories also won’t be out until sometime in April.