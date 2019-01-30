iFixit’s iPhone battery replacement kits will cost $29.99 for the rest of 2019

iFixit, the company that sells gadget repair kits, said today that it’s going to keep selling its iPhone battery replacement kits for $29.99, the price that Apple charged for its official replacements in 2018. If you want to get your iPhone repaired at an Apple Store, the price now ranges from $49 to $79.

The iFixit kits include everything you need to replace your iPhone battery, including tweezers, a suction handle, the battery itself, and a precision bit driver. The company is selling kits for every model between the iPhone 4S and the iPhone 8 Plus. (The 4S battery kit is cheaper at $16.99.) Of course, remember that if you take your phone apart and replace the battery with unofficial parts, it voids your warranty.

Apple only lowered the price of its battery replacements by $50 after it was discovered in 2017 that the company purposely slowed down older phones. Apple adjusted the price to try and make peace with users after its speed-throttling practice was outed. Now, the company says the lower price affected its iPhone sales this past year as more people took advantage of the discount to keep their older devices fresh. In fact, according to Apple, its iPhone sales missed revenue targets this past year partially because people are holding on to their old phones longer than usual.

iFixit clearly recognizes that some people prefer to spend a bit of money to save their old phones, but it’s unclear how many people really want to do the repairs themselves or would prefer to pay someone to do it, regardless of price.