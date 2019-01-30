Meizu is selling its port-less phone on Indiegogo for $1,299

Meizu is now selling its Zero phone — its device with no ports, buttons, or holes — on Indiegogo. In typical crowdfunding fashion, Meizu has to raise at least $100,000 in order for anyone to receive the $1,299 device. The company still hasn’t posted specs beyond the fact that it’ll use the Snapdragon 845 processor. We also know that it’ll have an in-display fingerprint sensor, rely on wireless charging, support eSIM, and incorporate “in-screen sound technology” so that it doesn’t need speaker holes to play audio.

The company also sold its prototype version for $2,999 on Indiegogo, but that unit has already sold out. Typically, we at The Verge will warn you about backing a crowdfunding project because if it doesn’t ship, you’ll be out the cash. That warning still stands, with the caveat that Meizu is a legitimate company, so hopefully it will be able to ship the phone if there’s enough interest. That said, we don’t know how well this phone will work, so crowdfunding participants will be taking a chance and trusting that Meizu knows what it’s doing.