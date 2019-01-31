Button of the month: a dive into how we interact with our devices on a physical, tactile level A monthly column looking at our favorite buttons and how we interact with them

In today’s digital age, it sometimes feels like hardware has taken a back seat to the software that drives our devices. Button of the Month is a monthly look at what some of those buttons and switches are like on devices old and new, and aims to appreciate how we interact with our devices on a physical, tactile level.