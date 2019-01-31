In today’s digital age, it sometimes feels like hardware has taken a back seat to the software that drives our devices. Button of the Month is a monthly look at what some of those buttons and switches are like on devices old and new, and aims to appreciate how we interact with our devices on a physical, tactile level.
- StoryStream
7 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 18, 2018, 12:21pm EDT
Jun 18, 2018, 12:21pm EDT
-
January 31
The PlayStation 4’s touchpad and the law of unintended consequences
Button of the month: DualShock 4 touchpad
-
November 21
The iPod click wheel was the pinnacle of purposed hardware design
Button of the Month: iPod click wheel
-
October 24
Marshall’s joystick button is a great way to control wireless headphones
Button of the Month: Marshall wireless headphones
-
September 17
The Xbox 360 controller’s Xbox button masterfully solved the wireless multiplayer problem
Button of the Month: the Xbox 360 controller Xbox button
-
August 15
Samsung’s Bixby button shows the potential and pitfalls of dedicated buttons
Button of the Month: the Bixby button
-
July 16
The GameCube controller’s A button subtly taught us how to play
Button of the Month: the GameCube controller A button
-
June 18
The Logitech Craft keyboard’s giant button is a tactile dream
Button of the Month: Logitech Craft keyboard