Apple says multiple TV manufacturers will support AirPlay 2

Earlier today, Samsung made a surprising announcement that its new smart TVs would support iTunes content and Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming protocol, and it looks like other TV makers will be getting in on at least part of the action. Apple’s updated AirPlay page says (via MacRumors) that “leading TV manufacturers are integrating AirPlay 2 directly into their TVs, so now you can effortlessly share or mirror almost anything from your iOS device or Mac directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV.”

The page goes on to detail more about how the AirPlay TV support will work, including widget controls on an iPhone lock screen and Siri integration. It sounds like AirPlay TVs will basically work like AirPlay speakers, with HomeKit letting users ask Siri to start playing a certain movie in a certain room. There’s no word on whether other TV manufacturers will offer iTunes content, however. That may remain a Samsung-exclusive feature for now.

We’ve contacted several TV manufacturers for further information on their plans for AirPlay 2 support.