Alienware’s updated m17 is the company’s thinnest and lightest 17-inch laptop ever

Last fall, Alienware finally updated its m15 gaming laptop with a thin refresh and Nvidia Max-Q design that put it on par with contemporary competitors like the Razer Blade or MSI GS65. Now, at CES 2019, it’s the m17’s turn. The company’s larger 17.3-inch model is getting a similar treatment, complete with Nvidia’s newly announced RTX 20-series laptop GPUs.

The lightest and thinnest 17-inch laptop that Alienware has ever made

The new m17 is now the lightest and thinnest 17-inch laptop that Alienware has ever made, although at 5.79 pounds and 23mm thick, it’s not getting confused with an ultrabook anytime soon.

In exchange, you’re getting plenty of firepower for gaming, though: a choice between Intel’s 8th Gen Core i5-8300H, Core i7-8750H, and Core i9-8950HK processors. Graphics options include Nvidia’s GTX 1050 Ti or the newly announced RTX 2060, 2070 Max-Q, or 2080 Max-Q GPUs, as well as support for up to 32GB of RAM and dual SSDs, depending on what you’re willing to pay. Alienware is also offering two displays: a 1920 x 1080 60Hz panel, or a 3840 x 2160 UHD option, also with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The m15 isn’t getting left out of the fun, either: Alienware announced an update for the smaller laptop today as well, which will also get the new RTX 2060, RTX 2070 Max-Q, and RTX 2080 Max-Q GPUs to choose from, along with the option of Intel’s latest Core i9 processors. Additionally, Alienware is adding a second high-end UHD display option, which adds HDR-400 certification.

The new m17 starts at $1,649.99, while the upgraded m15 with Intel Core i9 processors and RTX graphics will set you back $1,579.99. Both will hit stores on January 21st.