Samsung joins the serious PC gaming fight with the new Notebook Odyssey

Samsung usually isn’t the first name that you think of when you think “gaming laptops.” But at CES 2019, the company announced the Notebook Odyssey, the most powerful Samsung gaming laptop yet and the biggest sign that the company is starting to take PC gaming more seriously.

It’s not that Samsung hasn’t been making gaming laptops already — the company’s Odyssey line has been around for a while — but the new Notebook Odyssey takes that foundation and goes further. It has the kinds of specifications that should (at least on paper) let it compete with more established gaming companies like Asus, Dell, or even Razer.

Spec-wise, Samsung is bumping things up to Nvidia’s newly announced, top-of-the-line RTX 2080 GPU, along with an 8th Gen hexacore Intel Core i7 processor (Samsung isn’t saying which one yet, although it’s probably the i7-8850H) and 16GB of RAM. The display is a 1080p, 15.6-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Storage is a 256GB NVMe SSD and a 1TB HDD, although those will be user-replaceable should you need more space. There’s also a USB-C port this time, in addition to three USB-A ports and an HDMI jack.

Samsung is also rolling out a new design (with an odd centered hinge) that may not quite hit the level of professional, but at least doesn’t scream “GAMING LAPTOP” as loudly as before.

The Notebook Odyssey should be available in the US sometime in early 2019, although no price or exact release date has been announced.