Nvidia will bring G-Sync support to some FreeSync monitors

Nvidia has announced at CES 2019 that it will bring G-Sync support to several FreeSync monitors, removing the need to buy a monitor specifically certified and branded by the leading GPU maker. 12 FreeSync displays have been confirmed to get G-Sync compatibility through a driver that will be released on January 15th.

Adaptive sync, which locks your monitor’s refresh rate to your GPU’s output frame by frame for smoother, tearing-free action, is one of the most crucial features for high-end PC gaming. But the two competing implementations of the same idea, AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync, have always been incompatible, meaning that people with Nvidia cards have had to buy typically more expensive G-Sync monitors in order to reap the benefits. FreeSync, while technically free to use for anyone, has thus far served as the de facto choice for AMD GPU owners.

Unfortunately, Nvidia doesn’t seem to think the majority of FreeSync monitors are up to G-Sync’s standards. CEO Jensen Huang said on stage that although the company has tested over 400 models, only 12 have passed the company’s tests so far. Over 100 more are set to be tested.

The monitors that are confirmed to receive a G-Sync compatibility update, and therefore offer adaptive sync with Nvidia GPUs, are: