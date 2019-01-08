The cute, programmable Misty II robot is $800 cheaper than we thought

Misty Robotics, a spinoff of Sphero and the creators of the Misty programmable robot have announced that the Misty II will start shipping to its backers in April, according to TechCrunch. It will mark a four month shipping delay, as Misty originally planned to ship its robotics platform in December of last year.

The Misty II robotics platform will cost $2,399, which might sound like a costly entry fee, but that’s actually an $801 price drop — the robot’s original price was $3,200. At that price it’s not competitive with robotics platforms like the Lego Mindstorms EV3 kit (which costs $349) as it’s not intended for the average consumer just yet.

Instead, Misty is looking to employ the collective skills of STEM students, tinkerers, and robotics majors to begin programming and using the Misty II for their own projects. In an ideal scenario, Misty’s strategy would mean the Misty II’s full set of skills would be birthed from the developer community and would eventually become a consumer-facing robotics platform that could appeal to less savvy consumers.

Hopefully this time they can meet their shipping date.