Lexar’s 1TB SD card is the first you can actually buy

Beating SanDisk to the punch

By Sam Byford

The first flash memory products under the Lexar brand following its acquisition and revival are here, and what better way to kick things off than by setting a massive SD storage milestone? That’s right, you can now buy what appears to be the first legitimate, commercially available 1-terabyte SD card.

SanDisk showed off a 1TB SD prototype a couple of years ago, but the final product never made it to market. Lexar’s Professional 633x line of SDHC and SDXC UHS-I cards, however, is now listed for sale in capacities from 16GB all the way up to the flagship 1TB. That card claims read speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of 70MB/s, though it’s only rated as V30/U3, which guarantees sustained write performance of 30MB/s.

As ever, there’s a price premium associated with this breakthrough in capacity; you’ll pay more for a single 1TB card than you would for two 512GB cards. Lexar has set the price at $499.99 for this model, although B&H has it available to order at $399.99 — that’s still quite a hike considering the same retailer has various 512GB cards for under $150. But if you’re a videographer or content creator looking to make your life easier when handling a lot of 4K footage, the extra convenience may be worth it.

