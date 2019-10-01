Logitech’s new mechanical keyboard lets you swap its switches as easily as keycaps

Logitech’s latest keyboard, the Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, uses key switches that can be swapped out without you needing to desolder them. Instead, as Tom’s Hardware reports, you can extract them using a simple plastic tool, which makes removing and replacing them almost as easy as swapping the keyboard’s keycaps.

Being able to change a keyboard’s switches this easily is great for anyone who wants to try out a different switch type without having to buy an entirely new keyboard; they can just buy a new pack of switches. Also, since you can replace the switches on an individual basis, you could theoretically customize a board that uses one switch for some keys, and an entirely different switch for others.

Keyboards with these so-called “hot-swappable” switches aren’t unheard of, but previously they’ve mainly been seen on keyboards produced by niche enthusiast manufacturers like Input Club or Massdrop. Logitech’s entry into the space has the potential to introduce the feature to a much larger audience.

Logitech plans to sell packs of 92 switches for $49.99, which should be enough to replace every switch on the Pro X. They’ll be available in GX Blue Clicky, GX Red Linear, and GX Brown Tactile variants. Tom’s Hardware reports that these GX-branded switches aren’t made by Cherry, but Logitech told the publication that Cherry’s MX switches should also be compatible with this keyboard in addition to its own switch kits.

Outside of its hot-swappable switches, this is a fairly typical tenkeyless mechanical keyboard (this form-factor means it omits the number pad to the right of the arrow keys). It connects to your computer using a detachable Micro USB cable, and it’s got RGB lighting that illuminates its switches. Logitech also says that the keyboard is compatible with standard Cherry MX keycaps, meaning most aftermarket keycaps should be compatible with the board.

Logitech is selling two main versions of this keyboard. The Pro X model is the one to go for if you want easily detachable switches, and costs $149.99 with either GX Clicky, Linear, or Tactile switches. If you’re not into the idea of replacing the keyboard’s switches, then Logitech is also selling a non-X Pro model of the keyboard for $129.99 where the switches are soldered to its circuit board — it’s only available with clicky switches. Both models will be available later on in October.