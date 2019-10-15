Realme’s X2 Pro has a 90Hz screen and Snapdragon 855 Plus for under $400

Realme has made a major splash in 2019 with a series of impressively low-priced devices, but now the company is releasing its first phone that could seriously be described as high-end. The X2 Pro has Qualcomm’s fastest processor available, a screen with a high refresh rate, and a quad-camera array including a giant 64-megapixel sensor. All of this means it’s Realme’s priciest phone to date, but the spec sheet keeps it extremely competitive.

The X2 Pro’s industrial design is pretty boring, but there’s nothing really wrong with it either. There’s an unobtrusive waterdrop notch in the display, along with a bottom bezel that’s only very slightly larger than the other three. Realme has moved to a glass back panel for the X2 Pro, which feels better to the touch than the previous plastic designs but obviously compromises on durability.

Despite the small bezels, the X2 Pro manages to squeeze in stereo speakers that actually sound quite good; taken together with the above-average haptic feedback system, it’s clear Realme has made a point of including features that more expensive Chinese phones often skimp on. Unfortunately, though, that doesn’t extend to wireless charging.

The screen is a 6.5-inch 1080p OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Higher refresh rates are starting to become more common on flagship phones like the OnePlus 7T and (reportedly) the upcoming Pixel 4, and it really is hard to go back once you’ve been using a screen like this for a while. The Realme X2 Pro feels incredibly smooth in use, especially for basic actions like scrolling through timelines or swiping between home screen pages, where text remains readable in motion.

The speedy feel of the phone is bolstered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, the fastest currently available on any Android phone. The X2 Pro comes with either 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of flash storage.

The camera setup includes that same 64-megapixel sensor from Samsung along with a 13-megapixel telephoto, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There’s also a 16-megapixel selfie camera. You can see how the 64-megapixel camera performed on last month’s Realme XT here:

The X2 Pro can fast-charge at up to 50W with Oppo’s proprietary Super VOOC technology, which Realme says should get you 80 percent of a full charge in half an hour. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery, so that’s not quite as fast as Oppo’s own new Reno Ace — with which it shares both battery size and almost identical industrial design — but it’s still right up there as far as fast-charging solutions go.

This sounds a lot like the OnePlus 7T

If you’re thinking this sounds a lot like the OnePlus 7T, another phone produced under the umbrella of BBK Electronics’ all-encompassing supply chain, you’d be right. The screen, processor, speakers, fingerprint sensor, and other aspects of the phone are all similar, if not identical. But the X2 Pro has an extra camera lens (of dubious value, admittedly), a bigger main camera sensor, and faster fast-charging. OnePlus’ main advantage is in its zippy OxygenOS software built atop Android 10. Realme uses Oppo’s ColorOS, which has quite a bit in common, but it’s more influenced by iOS and is still stuck on Android 9 in its current iteration.

That may not be as much of a concern when you consider this phone’s pricing. In China, the X2 Pro costs 2,699 yuan (~$380) for a 6GB/64GB model, going up to 2,899 yuan (~$410) for 8GB/128GB and 3,299 yuan (~$465) for 12GB/256GB. It probably won’t be quite that cheap when released outside of China, but it’s clear that the X2 Pro will undercut the OnePlus 7T, and will likely be a serious competitor to phones like Xiaomi’s Mi 9T Pro/Redmi K20 Pro.

The Realme X2 Pro is launching in China and Europe first and is set to follow in India in December.