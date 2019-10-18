Motorola may add flashy Moto E6 Play to its budget lineup, according to leaked renders

Motorola’s Moto E6 line is all about compromises for the sake of affordability. As a budget Android handset, you’re sacrificing high-end features, build quality, and oftentimes aesthetics for something cheap and functional. But according to new renders acquired by German website Mobielkopen, the E6 line may be getting a slick visual update in the form of a proper E6 Play variant of the phone.

The $149 standard E6 came out this summer as a budget Android phone on the cheaper end, just below the Moto G7 Play. But unlike last year’s E5, which came in a standard E5 and then Play and Plus variants, the E6 was the only model available until the addition of the E6 Plus back in September, which was only made available for European and South American customers.

Now, these renders suggest the E6 line may get its Play version after all. As highlighted by Android Central, the renders show off what looks to be an 18:9 aspect ratio for the display, as well as a Micro USB charging port and 3.5mm headphone jack, which would differentiate it from the E6 Plus. Android Central also notes the placement of the camera and the lack of the Plus’ dual-lens system as further evidence that this is highly likely the Play version of the E6.

Regardless, this device looks like it punches far above its weight design-wise, with glossy backs in both black and a rather nice-looking teal. For a budget phone, you could do far worse.