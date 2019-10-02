Ikea delays its US smart blinds, again

Welp, October 1st has come and gone, and Ikea’s Fyrtur smart blinds are nowhere to be found in US stores. That’s because they’ve been delayed yet again, according to an Ikea spokesperson speaking to The Verge. There’s no revised date; we only know they’re coming “later this year.”

The delay is already obvious to anyone who has been feverishly refreshing the US listing, hoping their local Ikea suddenly shows in-store availability. The blinds are on sale elsewhere. In the UK, for example, the Fyrtur blackout blinds are available for home delivery. Moreover, they’re also selling the less expensive, and more translucent, Kadrilj model that won’t be on sale in the US.

Regardless, I can tell you that Ikea’s inexpensive window shades are worth the wait. I’ve been testing a pair since Friday, and I expect to have the review completed soon.