Marshall’s latest Major headphones add Google Assistant and a 60-hour battery

With its new Major III Voice headphones, Marshall has added an extra 30 hours of battery life compared to the Major III headphones it released last year, for a total of 60 hours of playback. As well as the extra battery life, the new Major III Voice model also features built-in support for Google Assistant, which you can summon using the headphones’ voice button.

As is standard for a pair of Google Assistant-equipped headphones, you can use the voice assistant to do everything from request songs and artists, to controlling volume and music playback. Of course, if you prefer the reassuring tactile feedback of a physical button, then the Major III Voice comes equipped with the same multi-directional control knob that we’ve been so fond of in the past.

60 hours is a huge amount of charge, and is a lot more than many of our top picks for the best wireless headphones available. However, unlike many of our top picks, the Major III Voice doesn’t include active noise-cancellation, which would otherwise have a big impact on battery life.

The Major III Voice is available to pre-order now, and will be released on October 16th. It will retail for $169 in the US, €169 in Europe, or £149.99 in the UK.