This new HyperJuice 100W GaN charger could be the charger of your dreams

Gallium nitride chargers have been getting better fast since they first came out earlier this year — we started with 30W and 45W chargers, then small 61W bricks, then a 60W charger with two USB-C ports, and there was a small 65W charger with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port in September. But now we might have a new wall charging king, as Hyper launched a Kickstarter for the HyperJuice 100W GaN charger — which delivers the maximum amount of power that USB-C can muster under the current standard, in a package that’s about the size of a deck of cards.

Here it is, demonstrating a grand total of two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports:

It also has built-in prongs on the back that you flip out so you can plug it into an outlet. But be careful plugging it into a wall — the charger sticks out far enough that it looks pretty easy to run into and accidentally knock out:

The charger can push a full 100 watts of power — which could theoretically let you fully power a powerful 15-inch MacBook Pro and an iPhone 11 Pro simultaneously, or a 13-inch Pro and a MacBook Air — because it’s using gallium nitride (GaN), which is more efficient than silicon because it can sustain higher voltages and can run current faster than silicon can — which all has the benefit of opening up more possibilities for small yet powerful charging devices like the HyperJuice.

If this truly does seem like your dream wall charger and you want to back it, it seems likely you’ll get the product Hyper has promised — the company has a good track record when it comes to crowdfunding, having successfully used Kickstarter in the past for marketing and preorders. Other Kickstarted products include the Sanho HyperCube, which lets you add USB and microSD storage to your phone charger, and the the HyperJuice USB-C battery pack, which was the first to support the 100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 Profile.

Hyper says the HyperJuice 100W GaN wall charger will start shipping to early bird backers in January 2020 (but unfortunately, those are sold out already), and to other Kickstarter backers in February 2020. If you back it on Kickstarter now, you’ll get it for a bit cheaper than its expected retail price of $99 — but how cheap depends on which tier you buy, and how soon you do.