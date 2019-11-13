Party like it’s 2004 with the new Motorola Razr’s secret ‘Retro Razr’ mode

Motorola is bringing the Razr back in the form of a foldable Android phone, but that doesn’t mean that the company is leaving the classic design of the original behind. As a neat tribute to the OG RAZR, Motorola has included a secret “Retro Razr” mode that turns the $1,499 modern smartphone into the spitting image of its 2004-era predecessor.

It’s basically a glorified skinned Android launcher

The mode is basically a glorified skinned Android launcher that faithfully re-creates the original RAZR UI through software, right down to the classic boot animation. But Motorola has put in some serious work here: the skin is fully functional. Click the button for messaging, and it’ll launch the Android messaging app. Click right to open settings, and the settings app will launch. The best part is dialing a phone number, which features the same pop-up UI as the original, including the sounds.

And while the entire 2019 Razr is a giant touchscreen, Motorola made the retro mode as authentic as possible. The only way to navigate it is by using the (software) buttons on the keypad. (You can’t simply tap on the address book icon.)

The throwback mode is hidden away in Android’s quick setting menu. To find it, you’ll have to edit which items show up in the drop-down menu and then drag the Retro Razr button into the menu. Once it’s there, just swipe down like you’d normally do to activate Airplane Mode or adjust the brightness and tap the newly revealed Retro Razr button instead to launch the Easter egg.

Is it useful? Not really. But it’s a cute and clever way for Motorola to pay homage to the original RAZR, even as it moves boldly forward with this new, modern version. (Also, never underestimate the power of nostalgia.)