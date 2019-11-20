PopSockets made an AirPods grip, and it is godawful

There are some objects that spit in the face of god, either in their design or their intended use, and another such product has just entered our reality. PopSocket — the makers of the now-ubiquitous, carpal tunnel-saving doohickeys that adorn the backs many smartphones — has now made a PopGrip (its term) that is an AirPods case. It looks like a tumorous growth out of the back of your phone, but hey, you probably won’t lose your AirPods again — only your dignity.

Like the other PopGrips, the PopGrip AirPods Holder can be swapped out for other grips. It’s detachable, and it works with wireless charging. It comes in a variety of colors. It retails for $20, and you can buy it directly from PopGrip online. The only question to ask yourself before you buy it, really, is how high you’d price your pride.

Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.