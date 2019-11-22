Early Galaxy S11 renders show Samsung joining the giant camera rectangle trend

We knew this was coming, but the first batch of early renders for the upcoming Galaxy S11 show that Samsung might be joining Apple and Google in the trend of sticking massive rectangular camera modules on the back of its phones. The renders come from noted hardware leaker OnLeaks, over at 91Mobiles.

To be clear, these aren’t official Samsung images; they’re renders created by OnLeaks based on the current rumors and leaks going around about Samsung’s latest flagship. OnLeaks does have a pretty good track record when it comes to their renders, though, correctly showcasing the Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T Pro, and other phones months before release — so even if the eventual Galaxy S11 doesn’t look exactly like this, there’s a good chance it’ll be pretty close.

The OnLeaks renders show a device that looks fairly similar to the Note 10 from the front, with a bezel-less display and a center-located cutout for a single front-facing camera. The back is where things look to be a little more interesting, with five camera sensors — one of which is rumored to be the new 108-megapixel sensor that Samsung is developing.

Other rumored upgrades include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (or whatever the company’s next flagship chip is called) and a 120Hz refresh rate display as major additions on the 2020 models.

Given that Samsung tends to announce its S-model phones in February, and the flood of leaks that tend to accompany new hardware, expect to see plenty more on the S11 in the near future — which will hopefully confirm (or refute) OnLeak’s renders.