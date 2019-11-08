Motorola Moto G8 video leak reveals triple rear cameras

A newly leaked promotional video has given us our first look at Motorola’s Moto G8, which looks set to be the third entry in the G8 lineup behind the Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus that were announced last month. The video, which was shared by notable leaker Evan Blass, shows a device with a triple rear-camera array (including a main 48-megapixel sensor), and a screen with a small teardrop notch up top.

The Moto G8 is notable because in past years it’s been one of the G-series SKUs that’s made its way to the US. It’s likely to sit in the middle of the G8 lineup, between the G8 Plus and the G8 Play, both of which aren’t currently scheduled to come to the US. We really liked the Moto G7, which is our current pick for the best budget phone available.

The promotional video doesn’t offer any hints as to when the phone could be released. However, with Motorola planning an event to unveil the foldable return of the Motorola RAZR on November 13th, there’s a chance the Moto G8 could be announced alongside it.