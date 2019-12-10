Apple’s most expensive Mac Pro costs $52,599

Apple’s new Mac Pro is available to order today: it starts at $5,999, but if you want the most powerful Mac money can buy, it’ll cost you $52,599, making it the single most expensive Mac ever made. That eye-watering price tag comes with some seriously impressive specs to match, though. Let’s break it all down:

Base price: $5,999, the entry-level price of a Mac Pro before you start configuring a unit with custom specs. (For reference, the $5,999 Mac Pro comes with 32GB of RAM, an octa-core Intel Xeon CPU, Radeon Pro 580X graphics, and a 256GB SSD.)

Processor: a 28-Core, 2.5GHz Intel Xeon W with 28 cores, 56 threads, and Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz (a $7,000 add-on)

RAM: 1.5TB of 2933MHz RAM, broken down into 12 128GB user-replaceable slot (a $25,000 add-on)

SSDs: 4TB of SSD storage, split across two 2TB SSDs (a $1,400 add-on. Apple notes that an 8TB option will be offered soon, meaning that you’ll be able to spend even more here in the future.

GPU: two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics card modules, each with two GPUs inside for a total of four graphics cards, each with 32GB of dedicated RAM per GPU (a $10,800 add on)

Afterburner accelerator card: $2,000

Wheels for the Mac Pro: $400

Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse (included at no extra cost in an exclusive silver / black color scheme that’s unique to buyers of the Mac Pro)

Magic Trackpad: it’s sold separately, but it’s also in silver / black color scheme (for an extra $50)

Add that all up, and you get $52,599.

Optionally, you can also throw in one of Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitors. It starts at $4,999, with a fancier matte “nano-texture” glass option that costs $5,999, which we’ll obviously choose because money is clearly no object here. You’ll also need to pay $999 for the stand, sold separately), making the full price for the screen $6,998 and the entire top-of-the-line Mac Pro setup a grand total of $59,597.

But why stop there? Each AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPU unit can support up to four Pro Display XDR panels — and you’ve got two of them in your $52,599 computer. So why not throw in another seven Pro Display XDR monitors (an extra $48,986 for all seven, with nano-texture glass and seven stands) for the ultimate Mac Pro setup, all for a mere $101,585.

But even just considering the price of the top-spec Mac Pro alone — again, that’s $52,599 — and you’re looking at a number that towers over Apple’s other high-end machines. The iMac Pro (the previous record holder for “most expensive Mac”) tops out at $14,299 for the best hardware (an 18-core 2.3GHz Intel processor, 256GB of RAM, a Radeon Pro Vega 64X GPU, and 4TB of storage). And the newly released 16-inch MacBook Pro’s top configuration looks positively cheap by comparison, at a mere $6,099 (for a paltry 2.4GHz, 8‑core 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 64GB of RAM, an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, and an 8TB SSD.)

But as the saying goes, you get what you pay for.