The Xbox Series X controller has a tweaked design and a Share button

Microsoft just announced the new Xbox Series X, and along with the console comes a new Xbox Wireless Controller. It doesn’t deviate too far from the existing Xbox One design, retaining signature features like the bumpers and rumble triggers, but there are a few meaningful tweaks.

Microsoft says the controller’s “size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people;” it’s slightly smaller than before. The biggest new feature is a PS4-style dedicated Share button, which should simplify the experience when uploading screenshots and video clips. The D-pad has also been redesigned, moving from a cross shape to a circle style reminiscent of the Elite controller’s.

The new controller will be packaged with Xbox Series X consoles, of course, but it will also be compatible with Windows PCs and the Xbox One.