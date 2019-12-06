Samsung’s Galaxy S11 reportedly has a 108-megapixel camera and 5x telephoto

Early renders of Samsung’s Galaxy S11 suggested that the phone would have a large camera bump, and now we have a better idea of what that bump might contain. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Samsung’s flagship phone for 2020 will use a 108-megapixel sensor for its main camera along with separate ultrawide and 5x telephoto lenses. The phone is also said to include a time-of-flight sensor, like this year’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Samsung is reportedly further planning to use the 108-megapixel and 5x optical zoom cameras in its second foldable phone, referred to by Bloomberg as the “Galaxy Fold clamshell device” and said to be set for reveal around February. It’s unclear whether this phone will use the flip phone-like concept design the company showed off at its developer conference a couple of months.

Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor is a known quantity — Xiaomi’s futuristic Mi Mix Alpha will use the same component, and it’s already available on the Mi Note 10. But Samsung is making a big bet on its technology here by putting it into its highest-profile phone range, which has used the same size 12-megapixel sensors ever since 2016’s Galaxy S7. Megapixels aren’t everything, of course, but it sounds like the Galaxy S11’s camera will at least be the most different from its predecessor in a long time.