Apple’s new Mac Pro will be available to order on December 10th

Apple’s new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR were announced all the way back at WWDC 2020 in June, and now we know when you’ll be able to place an order for the high-end hardware: December 10th, according to an email that Apple has sent out to customers (as spotted by Marques Brownlee on Twitter.)

Apple had originally announced that the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR would be available sometime “this fall”; a Bloomberg report back in November confirmed that Apple would still be shipping the devices in December, but today’s email is the first confirmation of an actual date. (Technically, December 10th does still meet Apple’s promised “fall” release window, given that winter doesn’t officially start until the 21st of the month).

Notably, Apple’s annoucement email just says that the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be “available to order” on December 10th — given the fact that many users will likely be ordering custom configurations, shipping may take longer.

The entry-level Mac Pro is set to cost $5,999, which gets you 32GB of memory, an octa-core Intel Xeon CPU, Radeon Pro 580X graphics, and a 256GB SSD. The 32-inch Pro Display XDR, starts at $4,999, although you’ll almost definitely need to buy the (controversial) $999 stand, which isn’t included in that $4,999 price.