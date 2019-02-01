Huawei’s 5G foldable phone is coming this month

Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is traditionally the year’s biggest show when it comes to mobile innovations, and Huawei will be keeping that tradition going with the introduction of its first foldable device. The invite just released by the Chinese company makes it abundantly clear that the foldable promised for this year — which was reportedly planned for release before Samsung’s — will get its official debut at MWC 2019. Huawei’s MWC keynote is scheduled for Sunday, February 24th, at 2PM Barcelona time / 8AM ET.

In a separate tweet, Huawei helpfully augments that information by promising MWC will see “the world’s first 5G foldable device.” 5G networks are still far from any sort of useful maturity, but the hype around them and 5G phones will be proceeding as planned in 2019. Stay tuned for a deluge of quirky new form factors (LG is rumored to be planning an attachable second screen for its refresh of the G line) and a lot of “5G” stickers as we get closer to the MWC gathering at the end of this month.