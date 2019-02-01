Samsung’s lower-cost Galaxy S10 has leaked

Samsung is rumored to have a lower-cost version of the Galaxy S10 in the works, and it looks like images of that phone have just leaked. WinFuture published a series of images this morning showing off a phone they believe will be called the Galaxy S10E — a 5.8-inch version with thicker bezels, dual cameras, and a smaller battery.

The phone is supposed to sell for around $859. That’s by no means “low cost,” but it’s in the same ballpark as the iPhone XR, which sells for $799. The two phones even seem to share a lot in common: they’re lower-end versions of flagship devices that look largely the same, just with some slight visual and technical downgrades.

and a side fingerprint sensor?

Like the iPhone XR, one big difference on the S10E appears to be the screen. Rather than having a screen that curves at the edges like the S9 (and, presumably, the rest of the S10 line), it appears to have a normal screen that just goes flat across the surface of the phone. It also has thicker bezels, which almost give it a resemblance to the XR, too. It does keep the hole-punch camera, though.

One other quirk of the S10E: it’s expected to have a side fingerprint sensor rather than a rear or under-display one. That’d be unusual for Samsung, which doesn’t often use side sensors. Most of the phone industry has also moved away from them.

Samsung is supposed to have four versions of the Galaxy S10 in the works. In addition to this low-end model, there’s supposed to be the S10, S10 Plus, and a version that supports 5G. Those models are expected to have three rear cameras and in-display fingerprint sensors. They should be announced later this month.