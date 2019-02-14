Samsung leaks entire new wearables lineup through its own app

An update to Samsung’s wearables app has inadvertently revealed an entire lineup of new products that are presumably set to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S10 next week. The Galaxy Wearable app for Android, formerly known as Samsung Gear, now displays several new products on the front page including wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and a fitness band. The update was spotted by Twitter account SamCentralTech.

The Galaxy Watch Active is first on the list, and looks to be the same sports-focused smartwatch that recently leaked under the supposed name Galaxy Sport. It has a 40mm case, according to the app, and comes in at least two colors. Nothing about the new head-on image gives any further clues about how Samsung might replace its traditional rotating-bezel UI, however.

Next is the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e, two fitness bands with watch-style rubber straps. The “Galaxy Fit e” name leaked through a Bluetooth certification last month, but this is the first time we’re seeing the product. It’s not clear what the “e” signifies, though, or how the non-e model will differ.

Finally, we have official confirmation of the Galaxy Buds, Samsung’s new wireless earbuds. Those have leaked a couple of times already, and are said to be able to charge wirelessly from the Galaxy S10 itself.

Here’s how everything looks in the app:

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 event is happening on February 20th in San Francisco. You can keep up with all the news here.