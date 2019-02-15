Eight Sleep’s $2,000 smart mattress is exactly what you’d expect

The Pod is a new smart mattress from Eight Sleep that is able to adjust its temperature automatically throughout the night according to your sleep habits. Your body’s temperature naturally shifts as you sleep, cooling off as you wind down for the night and warming up in the run-up to morning. A “thermal alarm” also allows you to use the mattress as an alarm clock, by having it cool down your side of the bed to wake you up.

In addition to its variable temperature feature, the Pod also includes all of the functionality of Eight Sleep’s previous mattress, meaning it will track your sleep, allow you to set different temperature zones for each side of the bed, and integrates with other smart home devices like Nest, Philip Hue smart lights, or Alexa.

The Pod isn’t an entirely self contained mattress. Connected to one of its sides via a single pipe is The Hub, which stores the water that’s used to heat and cool the mattress. This device is also what wirelessly connects the mattress to your phone, where you can use a companion app to set a temperature range of between 55 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, or else leave the mattress to adjust automatically.

This new functionality doesn’t come cheap. The Eight Sleep Pod comes with a starting price of $1,995 for a full-sized bed, with queen and king sizes also available at $2,195 and $2,495. That’s up from a $950 starting price for the company’s 2016 mattress. Preorders are open now in the US with a deposit of $95, and shipping is expected to start in April. As with many modern mattresses, The Pod includes a trial period, which runs for 100 nights.