Leica Q2 leaks out ahead of rumored March announcement

It’s been nearly four years since Leica released the original Leica Q, and now it looks like its successor, the Leica Q2, has leaked out ahead of a rumored March 6th announcement, via Nokishita.

Assuming the leaked pictures are accurate, the Q2 will retain largely the same design as the original Q, with a few cosmetic changes like a new Q2 logo. The pictures do seem to confirm one major new feature: weatherproofing of some sort, if the water-soaked camera in the leaks is anything to go by.

According to Leica Rumors, the bigger changes for Q2 will happen internally, with a massive jump in resolution from 24 megapixels to a 47-megapixel sensor, along with 4K video support, although that’s harder to confirm from a handful of leaked pictures.

Considering that the Q was a pretty great camera as Leica cameras go, merging the build quality, design, and photography chops that the company is known for with more modern features like autofocus and Wi-Fi connectivity, it’s probably a good thing Leica isn’t messing with the formula too much.