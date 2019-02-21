Apple draws up a blueprint for the foldable iPhone

Apple has drawn a blueprint of its own foldable smartphone in a patent application published last week. The design plans were filed back in October and indicate Apple has also been considering a foldable phone for quite some time.

Just yesterday, Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Fold, a foldable phone that costs just under $2,000, ushering in the foldable trend as the latest shift in the smartphone sector. Huawei has also confirmed it plans to launch a 5G foldable phone, likely during Mobile World Congress next week.

Apple’s foldable patent application describes a display with hinges that can fold in half or in thirds. The display could be used in anything from phones and tablets to laptops, wearables, and even mobile accessories. “It would be desirable to be able to use flexible display technology to provide improved electronic devices,” the company writes in the application.

The patent application only means the idea is out there and hasn’t been approved yet. But it’s only more evidence that Apple may be working on a foldable iPhone. Last March, CNBC reported that a new foldable iPhone could be released in 2020, and that it could likely double up as a tablet.