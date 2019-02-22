Sony’s entire Xperia lineup leaks, including Xperia 1, Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, Xperia L3

Sony is expected to unveil a new lineup of smartphones at Mobile World Congress on Monday, February 25th. But you probably won’t have to wait until then to see what the company has to offer. 91Mobiles has leaked what it claims is the entire lot, complete with pictures, specs, and prices.

According to the tech site, Sony will be launching up to four new handsets at MWC this year. They include the lower-end Xperia L3, midrange Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, and flagship Xperia 1. This name fits earlier leaks of the device from Evan Blass, who also published pictures of the Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 and 10 Plus.

The pics show that Sony isn’t shaking up the Xperia look too much, with all four devices following the slightly-refreshed design we saw debut with the XZ2 and XZ3 last year. There’s curved metal edges on each phone, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and disappointingly large bezels — nothing to match the edge-to-edge quality of most high-end smartphones.

However, where Sony is doing something different is the new extra-tall, 21:9 aspect ratio on the higher-end devices. Sony is apparently calling this ‘Cinema-wide,’ and while it’ll be great for watching TV and movies, we’re curious to see how it handles for day-to-day usage.

Here’s the quick summary of the rest of the specs, with all information via 91Mobiles:

Sony Xperia 1

6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED panel with 21:9 aspect ratio; Cinema Pro app records 4K HDR video in 21:9 format, and super slow-mo

Three 12-megapixel lenses in rear camera array (one regular wide-angle lens; one super-wide; one telephoto with OIS). Dual-pixel tech for better low-light photos

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB with microSD)

3,300mAh battery with fast charging; 4G LTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port

Android Pie

Available in June for CHF 1,099 (approximately $1,099)

Sony Xperia 10 and 10 Plus

Xperia 10: 6-inch, full HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio display; Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage; dual rear-facing cameras, 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel, front-facing 8-megapixel camera; 2,870mAh battery

Xperia 10 Plus: 6.5-inch, full HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio display for Xperia 10 Plus; Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage; dual rear-facing cameras, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel with optical zoom, front-facing 8-megapixel camera; 3,000mAh battery

Both come with side-mounted fingerprint sensors and Android Pie

Both devices available April, with Xperia 10 priced at CHF 399 ($399) and Xperia 10 Plus costing CHF 499 ($499)

Sony Xperia L3

5.7-inch, HD+ display with older 18:9 aspect ratio

MediaTek 6762 processor and 3GB of RAM

Dual rear-facing camera, one 13-megapixel lens and one 2-megapixel lens; 8-megapixel front facing camera

3,300mAh battery

Android Oreo

Available April for CHF 199 ($199)

And just for fun, here’s another look at the new Xperia 1 in a new purple color, courtesy of Evan Blass.

Xperia 1's pretty sexy in purple. pic.twitter.com/G0FkyzBXxv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 21, 2019

Stay tuned to The Verge for more details on Sony’s devices following the company’s press conference on Monday, starting at 08:30AM CET.