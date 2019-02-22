Huawei’s foldable Mate X 5G phone leaks ahead of MWC 2019

Mobile World Congress hasn’t kicked off yet, but an early leak of a banner by Twitter user @gimme2pm may have blown one of the biggest announcements: the foldable Huawei Mate X that the company will presumably announce at this year’s show, via 9to5Google.

Huawei has been talking about the idea of a folding 5G phone for months, and it recently promised a full announcement with a brief teaser on its MWC invitation. The leaked banner gives the best look at phone yet, along with seemingly confirming that it’ll be called the Mate X.

Huawei takes on Samsung for the fastest folding phone

While details are slim, Huawei’s poster is billing it as “the world’s fastest foldable 5G phone,” although Samsung, which just unveiled its own Galaxy Fold (complete with a 5G variant planned for the future) might have something to say about those claims.

Huawei also appears to be taking a different strategy than Samsung for the Mate X, folding the screen outward to convert the single larger display into usable screen on both sides of the closed phone, as opposed to the Galaxy Fold, which features two discrete screens: a smaller one on the outside and the larger, folding internal display.

We’ll likely get the full details on the Mate X at Huawei’s press event on Sunday at 2PM Barcelona time / 8AM ET, so make sure to check back then.