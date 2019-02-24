LG enters the 5G game with the V50 ThinQ

LG is getting in on the 5G hype with the new V50 ThinQ — an updated version of the V40 from last fall that keeps the same basic design, but adds support for the next-generation network.

You’ll know that the V50 supports 5G right from the start, thanks to the literally glowing 5G logo on the back of the phone. From a spec perspective, the V50 is only different from the V40 in a few ways: 5G capabilities (obviously), a larger 4,000 mAh battery (since 5G takes more power), and a Snapdragon 855 processor (presumably to support Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem). LG is is also adding a new cooling system to help cope with the extra heat from the new processor and battery.

The V50 supports 5G, and has a literally glowing logo on the back to prove it

The phone itself is also a bit thicker and a little heavier than the V40, although LG has taken advantage of that to remove the camera bump, which is nice. Otherwise, though, it’s a V40 with 5G, which LG says is very intentional — in order to get a 5G phone to market this quickly, the company had to use the existing V40 platform.

In a wild twist, LG is also offering a new Dual Screen accessory for the V50 — a second 6.2-inch OLED display that attaches to the phone like a case, and offers twice the screen real estate. The Dual Screen is powered off the V50’s internal battery, so users can simply attach it to their phone and be good to go. With the second screen, users will be able to multitask with an application on each display, or even use it as a game controller with some games. Sadly, the Dual Screen accessory will only be sold internationally and isn’t planned to make its way to the US.

LG says that the V50 will first be available in the US exclusively from Sprint sometime in the coming months, although it will eventually be available at Verizon as well sometime during the summer following Sprint’s exclusivity period. South Korea, Australia, and several other unspecified European countries should also get the V50, too. Details like pricing and release dates haven’t been announced yet, although release information will likely depend on when the 5G networks for LG’s eventual partners actually launch.