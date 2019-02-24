Xiaomi’s Mi 9 will arrive in Europe this week starting at 449 euros

Alongside the reveal of its first 5G handset, Xiaomi also used its press conference at MWC 2019 today to announce European pricing and release information for it’s upcoming Mi 9 phone. Prices will start at 449 euros (around $509) for a model with 64GB of onboard storage, or 499 euros (around $565) if you want a 128GB variant. UK pricing is set to be announced closer to the phone’s release, which will come on February 28th.

Outside of the amount of onboard storage, the specs of the two phones are identical. Both are powered by a Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 855 processor, and come complete with three cameras on the rear. These cameras — which have increased in number from the two rear cameras on last year’s Mi 8 — include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom, and a wide-angle 16-megapixel camera with a 117-degree field of view.

The phone’s 12GB RAM variant was absent from the announcement

Wireless charging is one of the Mi 9’s key strengths. If you use a compatible charger produced by Xiaomi, you’ll be able to charge the phone wirelessly with 20W of power, fully charging the device in one hour and 40 minutes. If you opt for wired charging, then the phone’s maximum power draw is 27W with a compatible power adapter.

Unfortunately, there’s no word whether the phone’s variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage (which was announced last week for the Chinese market) will make its way to Europe. That also means there’s no transparent model of the phone available. Instead you’ll have to settle for the black, blue, and violet variants.