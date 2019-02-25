 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1TB microSD cards are now a thing

That’s a lot of Switch games

By Sam Byford

The inexorable march of increasing storage capacities continues today with the announcement of the world’s first 1-terabyte microSD cards. Micron and Western Digital’s SanDisk brand have both launched UHS-I microSDXC products today at Mobile World Congress, which will be good news for anyone looking at Samsung’s new 1TB Galaxy S10 Plus and thinking “what if that, but doubled?”

Of the two cards, Western Digital is claiming a performance advantage by citing up to 160MB/s read speed versus 100MB/s for Micron’s. The Micron card’s max write performance is 5MB/s faster at up to 95MB/s, however.

The SanDisk card will be available from April for $449.99, which is a pretty high convenience premium considering the new 512GB card in the same line will sell for $199.99. Pricing for the Micron card hasn’t yet been announced, but it’ll be out in the second quarter of this year.

