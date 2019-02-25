BlackBerry’s new Key2 has double the storage and a very red color scheme

Almost nine months after we first saw the original Key2, BlackBerry has announced a new bright red version of its flagship handset. Along with its new color, the phone also comes with 128GB of onboard storage, up from the 64GB in the original.

The spec of the red Key2 version is otherwise very similar. It’s got an unchanged mid-range Snapdragon 660 processor flanked by 6GB of RAM, and a 4.5-inch LCD along with a dual camera setup on its rear. Disappointingly it also keeps the same software, and will launch with last year’s Android 8.1 Oreo.

Getting the Key2 in red will cost you $749 (or £699, or €779, depending on where you are) when it launches, although TCL, who is manufacturing the device, is yet to announce an official release date. That’s a little more expensive than the original model’s $649 starting price, but at least you’re getting double the amount of storage and a much more distinctive looking phone for your money.